County mental health clinics expanding in area schools

The Orange County Department of Mental Health (OCDMH) has teamed up with local school districts to improve access to mental health support for the students through the expansion of satellite mental health offices within the schools, according to a recent announcement.

The clinics aim to provide a space for students to seek support and resources from directly inside their own school.

According to the announcement, students are more likely to utilize mental health services when those services are in their school. Several local public schools will be participating in the program, including Monroe-Woodbury High School, Goshen High School, and Warwick Valley High School. Port Jervis High School and the middle school will also participate at a later date.

“School-based satellite programs are near and dear to my heart, but they are also an incredibly effective way to increase access and reduce barriers to receiving services for the youth of Orange County,” said Lacey Trimble, commissioner of the Orange County Department of Mental Health and Social Services. “Families don’t need to worry about transportation to appointments or taking time off work because the services are being brought to the child, and students don’t need to miss a day of school to attend an appointment.”

For more information, visit the school district website or call 845-291-2700.