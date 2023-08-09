Cornwall. Skoufis elevates longtime senior staffer to chief, taps new comms director

Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange County) this week announced the promotion of longtime senior staffer Emma Fuentes to Chief of Staff, and welcomed new Director of Communications Karina Liriano.

Fuentes was first hired to spearhead the Senator’s press and external communications and now progresses to oversee a staff of 12 other colleagues who handle constituent services, community engagement, investigations, communications and policy.

”Emma’s steadfast commitment to our community has been unwavering, and in her role as Chief of Staff, I have no doubt she will remain a formidable asset to our efforts” said Skoufis. “Both colleagues share a profound dedication to acknowledging and addressing the needs of Orange County’s local communities. I enthusiastically anticipate our collaboration in propelling forward our districts’ priorities.”

“Representing the needs of our Orange County neighbors, and helping folks access and understand the work of their state government, have been the privilege of my career,” said Fuentes. “I’m thrilled to continue deepening my commitment to the Hudson Valley and advising Senator Skoufis in this new capacity.”

“Nurturing a genuine passion for uplifting others since childhood, my commitment to service runs deep.” Liriano added. “Assuming the role of Director of Communications is an honor, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills under Senator Skoufis’ leadership to drive forward the priorities of Orange County.”