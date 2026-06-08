Cornell Cooperative Extension invites kids to enter sunflower growing competition

This contest is open to all youth in Orange County ages five through 19 as well as all Orange County 4-H youth members. Teachers, 4-H Club leaders or other youth leaders in Orange County can register the youth in their class, club, or group. Registration closes Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m.

Register at https://shorturl.at/SlFJw.

About the competition

CCE will mail a packet of five sunflower seeds and growing instructions for each registered youth the week of June 15. Youth leaders will receive individual packets of seeds for the total number of youth registered to distribute.

The seeds should be planted by June 30. CCE will follow up with the contestants throughout the summer. Flowers should bloom in late August and September, and contestants can submit their flowers for consideration online from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15. More details to come. Prizes will be awarded to youth for the tallest plant and largest bloom.

For more information call Community Horticulture Educator Susan Ndiaye at (845) 344-1234 (ext. 250) or email her at sgn32@cornell.edu.