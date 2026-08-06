Congressman Pat Ryan joins local parents, coaches to discuss rising costs of youth sports

Congressman Pat Ryan joined Hudson Valley parents, coaches, sports organizations, and school representatives at the Middletown YMCA to discuss the rising cost of participating in youth sports for hardworking families.

Ryan and the youth advocates gathered at the Middletown YMCA discussed the importance of passing Ryan’s Let Kids Play Act, legislation that would ban private equity firms from youth sports, shut down the vulture practices they use to jack up costs, and get money back to the families who have been ripped off.

“Team sports are supposed to be the first place our kids learn teamwork, discipline, and community. Instead, it’s become a cash grab for Wall Street investors to make another buck while our kids miss out on this fundamental part of American childhood,” said Ryan. “It’s outrageous. Parents are already getting crushed by costs everywhere they turn, and now corporate investors are coming after one of the most important parts of childhood, too. Enough. The Let Kids Play Act cracks down on these abusive practices, lowers costs for families, forces the bad actors to pay them back, and puts the focus back where it belongs: on kids getting the chance to play. I’m grateful to have such exceptional community partners in the Hudson Valley, including here at the YMCA, who I know won’t back down in the fight for our kids and families.”

“It was an honor to welcome Congressman Pat Ryan, City of Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano, Joan Day from Assemblymember Paula Kay’s team, and so many dedicated community partners such as the Boys & Girls Club and City of Middletown Parks and Recreation to the YMCA of Middletown as we came together to discuss the Orange County Youth Sports Initiative,” said Ross Miceli, CEO, YMCA of Middletown. “Every child deserves access to affordable, safe, and meaningful sports opportunities that build confidence, character, and a sense of belonging. When we work together to remove barriers and invest in our young people, we are not just strengthening youth sports, we are building a healthier, stronger future for our entire community.”

What is the Let Kids Play Act?

The Let Kids Play Act would ban private equity firms from investing in youth sports, unless they prove they have never used vulture practices. Banned investors must sell their ownership stakes and management rights in youth sports within two years. The bill would also require vulture investors to provide full refunds for any junk fees collected through vulture practices, cancels any predatory contracts, and wipes out any outstanding debts, interest, or late fees that were imposed by the private equity firms. The act would further mandate that any money taken from these private equity firms be placed into a dedicated fund to provide scholarships, reduce costs for families, and keep local fields open for free community use.

A one-pager of the bill is available here. Full bill text is available here.