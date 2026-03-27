Concern raised over property violation enforcement at Village meeting

The Village and Town of Woodbury’s handling of property violations was questioned at the Mach 26 Village Board meeting.

During a public comment session, Highland Mills resident Jimmy Ng called on the board to take a stronger stance against property violations, specifically in the municipality’s rental spaces. He voiced frustration with the village’s response time in addressing illegal occupancy and illegal construction violations, and suggested forming a task force to provide stronger oversight.

In his remarks, Ng referenced Jared Lloyd, a Spring Valley volunteer firefighter who died trying to rescue residents from a fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in 2021. The assisted living home was known to have multiple building and fire safety violations prior to the fatal fire. Ng expressed concern at the thought of Woodbury first responders responding to similar incidents in buildings with violations, such as overcrowding.

“I know a lot of men and women that respond, and I would hate for anything to happen because they responded to a situation that they’re not prepared for,” Ng said. “If there’s an incident that people respond to, instead of taking five or six people out [of a building], there might be 18 to 20.”

Adopted resolutions

During the meeting, the board approved a resolution to adopt a positive declaration under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) following a petition to annex 22.11 acres of land from the Town of Woodbury and Village of Woodbury to the Town of Palm Tree and Village of Kiryas Joel.

Delivering the resolution, Mayor Andrew Giacomazza said the board found that the proposed annexation “may result in one or more significant environmental impacts,” including land, surface water, plants and animals, and transportation. He added that the board’s findings constitute an Environmental Impact Statement to investigate the potential environmental impacts of the proposed annexation.

In addition, the board passed a resolution to adopt the Orange County 2025 Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Reading from the resolution, Giacomazza noted that the plan is intended to reduce long-term risks to people and property in the village from the impacts of future disasters.

Other business

Additionally, the board will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2026-27 preliminary budget on Apr. 9 and a hearing on Introductory Local Law Six of 2026 - Site Plan Enforcement on Apr. 23.

Highland Mills resident and Climate Smart Task Force Chairperson Lisa Hintze announced that the committee will be hosting a Repair Cafe at the Village Hall on Apr. 18, where residents can come to fix broken items. Also, the committee will host an Earth Day event at the Osweiller Building on Apr. 25, where the committee will give away native flowers and trees.