Community Yard Sale at Monroe Temple is part of green initiative



In keeping with their “Go Green” initiative, Monroe Temple is holding a Community Yard Sale on Sunday, June 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Social Action Committee recently collected and donated approximately 75 flower vases to local florists for reuse and recycling. Now the Women of Reform Judaism, the Sisterhood, is hosting a Community Yard Sale.

This is an opportunity to reduce, reuse and recycle items you no longer need.

Spaces are still available for sellers at $25 per spot. Set up time starts at 7:30 a.m.at Monroe Temple, 314 N. Main Street. For more information email monroetemplesisterhood@gmail.com or call 845-783-2626.