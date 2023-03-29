Community Seders, Passover prep through creative education

Chabad of Orange County, directed by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, will be hosting two community Seders on April 5 and 6 from 6:45 to 9:45 p.m. at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life located at 94 Gilbert St., Monroe.

The Seders will be interactive, family friendly, and complete with a gourmet catered dinner, fine kosher wines and hand-made “Shmurah” matzah. The spacious and elegant social hall will allow ample seating for up to 150 participants.

Chabad welcomes families of all affiliations and backgrounds, and will incorporate creative programming to keep all ages engaged.

Passover resources include: “Seder Survival Kit” to help community members have what they need to make a Passover Seder at home. Gift boxes of Shmurah, a unique handmade Matzah, are being distributed throughout the County.

In preparation for Passover, youth at Chabad Hebrew School designed beautiful Seder Plates, and younger students also decorated traditional Afikomen bags and salt water cups. They also acted out the Passover story and discussed meaningful messages.

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday night, April 5 until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and will be celebrated with festive “Seder” dinners on April 5th and 6th. Other holiday observances include restricting the consumption of leavened products such as bread and pasta, instead eating unleavened matzo.

Additional information about the Passover holiday is available at www.ChabadOrange.com/MyPesach. For online Passover resources, visit www.ChabadOrange.com, call 845-782-2770 or email rabbi@chabadorange.com.