Community Foundation merger

Following approval by the New York State Attorney General, the Community Foundation of Orange & Sullivan and the Rockland Community Foundation have officially merged to form the Community Foundation of Orange, Sullivan & Rockland (CFOSR). The unified organization now serves Orange, Sullivan, and Rockland counties with expanded reach and impact.

This merger brings together more than 600 charitable funds and decades of philanthropic leadership, strengthening our ability to support nonprofits, donors, and community initiatives across the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

The process was supported by the Boards of Directors of each entity and by the leadership of the Dyson Foundation. Funding from Dyson’s Strategic Restructuring Program enabled the engagement of NYCON’s expert legal team, working in collaboration with a staff and volunteer Merger Task Force.