Community Foundation awards nearly $1M in scholarships

The Community Foundation of Orange, Sullivan and Rockland recently awarded a record-breaking $920,100 in scholarships to local students pursuing higher education at colleges, universities, and trade schools. The foundation awarded 267 individual students with scholarships, with 54 students receiving more than one scholarship through the organization. This year, the top intended college majors of scholarship recipients were health sciences, business/finance and education.

Two scholarship receptions were held this year to celebrate the recipients and the generosity of the donors who make these scholarships possible. The first reception was held at Bear Mountain Inn, which served as a convenient central location for recipients and their families based in Orange and Rockland Counties, while the second reception was held at Cablevision Industries in Liberty. Many of these scholarships were established in memory of loved ones, creating lasting legacies that help to fulfill the potential of the next generation.

For many of the students, these scholarships represent more than financial assistance, but a vote of confidence in their future. One of this year’s recipients shared in a thank you letter,

“This fall, I plan to major in business administration and work towards my goal being the first member of my family to earn a college degree. Your scholarship will significantly reduce my financial burden, allowing me to focus more of my energy on my studies and campus involvement... It is incredibly motivating to know that an organization like yours believes in my potential. I will make you proud!”

In Orange County, students received $376,300 in scholarships, with Port Jervis and Valley Central being among the top-awarded districts among all three counties.