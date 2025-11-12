Coalition thanks area businesses for support

The Orange County Coalition to Prevent Veteran Suicide, aided by over 1,300 Orange County businesses, events and organizations, have distributed Veteran’s Administration anti-suicide materials throughout Orange County and surrounding areas District Attorney David Hoovler and Carl LoFaro from the Hudson Valley VA Health Care System announced recently.

Orange County are alarmingly high and nationwide, about 17 veterans succumb to suicide every day. Veteran suicide rates are 50% higher than non-veteran suicide rates. To reduce this statistic, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office partnered with the Hudson Valley VA Healthcare System to create the Orange County Veterans Suicide Prevention Coalition in November 2021.

Over the last four years, the Coalition has visited local stores, businesses, and organizations in, around and near Orange County to ask for their help in preventing veteran suicide in their communities. Over 1,300 of them have helped the Orange County Coalition to Prevent Veteran Suicide by handing out Veteran Crisis Line resources.

The coalition has also attended many events with the Middletown Vet Center, Project Healing Waters, Fin Chasers Warriors Outdoors, Clear Pat for Vets and Heroes, and Cowboys & Companions with this same message.

Many businesses have already shown support for service members and veterans by giving veterans discounts. Some are veteran-owned and operated, like Custom Golf Solutions in Washingtonville, and Trout Town Flies in Roscoe who for three years helped us run a fly fishing trip for veterans at no cost or institutions like Benny Haven’s Pub in Highland Falls, which has been serving West Point Cadets since before the Civil War. These businesses have one thing in common: they all are eager to help end veteran suicide in their communities.

Government offices and law enforcement agencies have also been essential partners. Firearms dealers have been crucial partners in the distribution of gun locks to veterans wanting this resource.

“I am very proud this Veterans Day that the people of Orange County have always shown such strong support for our veterans and active-duty military,” Hoovler said. “When you see Veteran Crisis Line resources on a store counter, take one for yourself, and a veteran in your life, and mention it to the owner that their actions on behalf of veterans are appreciated.”

In a few weeks, the Coalition plans to put out Veteran Crisis Line resources and benefit information in even more places to reach even more veterans. They also want to speak to groups in person about preventing veteran and youth suicide as well as contacting other businesses with veteran clients to share these important resources.

For Veteran Crisis Line materials to display in your business or organization, contact Mr. Carl LoFaro by email carl.lofaro@va.gov.