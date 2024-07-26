Choco Cheese looking to expand

The Monroe Village Planning Board, at its July 23 meeting, reviewed the site plan for the Choco Cheese confectionery’s desired expansion. The applicants are seeking approval to build a one-story, 1,855-square-foot addition for cold storage at a location on Route 17M across from Advance Auto Parts to support its first-floor bakery.

During the site plan review, the board discussed the impact of tractor trailers making deliveries to nearby locations and wondered if the same issue would occur at the Choco Cheese site. The representatives for the applicant claimed that only smaller, refrigerated trucks would be coming to the store. Still, the board felt it prudent that part of the site plan include signage noting the prohibition of trucks over a certain size.

Because of the general public’s concern about the impact of truck deliveries in the area, the board agreed that a public hearing for the proposed Choco Cheese addition would be helpful to explain the project and alleviate any concerns. The hearing is scheduled to take place at the next planning board meeting on August 27.

In addition, the board agreed to refer the site plan to the Orange County Planning Department and the Monroe Fire Department for further review.