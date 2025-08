A Chicken BBQ will be held on Aug. 9 from 1p.m. - 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, located at 142 Stage Road. The 42nd annual event will be held rain or shine.

Macaroni salad, corn, strawberry shortcake, and a half chicken with the famous secret BBQ sauce are on the menu. Orders are available for dining in or taking out.

Tickets are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Call (845) 783-1632 or log onto https://shorturl.at/BpWOR for ticket information.