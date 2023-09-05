Chester. Kiwanis Club of Chester to host Sept. 11 services

On Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m., members of the Chester community and beyond are invited to attend 9/11 Services to be hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Chester at the Chester Community Park, 19 Vadala Road, Chester.

Members of the Chester community to be remembered are Donald J. Tuzio, Lynne I. Morris, Paul G. Ruback, Thomas F. Dowd and Thomas P. Holohan Jr.

Clergy from various segments of the community will be present to commemorate this most solemn occasion, as well as members of the Chester Fire Department, Chester Academy Band, Chester Academy Chorus.