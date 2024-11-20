Chabad teens bake goodies for first responders

Chicken matza ball soup, brownies, pumpkin muffins, and cookies were among the foods that over 30 teens from across Orange County helped to prepare for the local firefighters and EMS who have been battling the Jennings Creek Wildfire. The event was hosted by the Chabad CTeen group on Monday at Chabad of Orange County in Monroe. Teens participated from Central Valley, Monroe, Chester, Goshen, Warwick, Washingtonville, and Middletown.

“I’m thankful that as teens we had the opportunity to come together and show our deep appreciation for our courageous heroes,” said CTeen leader Isabella Hauck of Middletown, who helped cook the gigantic pot of matzah ball soup along with her friends.

Ruby Eberly, Lizzie Deskin, Gabi Pastiner and brothers Justin and Jamie Reich, all of Monroe, collected large amounts of essential items for the cause, including hand warmers, toe warmers and Chapstick.

“We hope to feed 100 first responders,” said Chana Burston, who heads the CTeen group together with her husband, Rabbi Pesach. “The teens spearheaded this project, springing into action to collect items, donations and plan the menu.”

Sisters Haley and Julia Olstein of Monroe along with Reese Berman of Warwick and Jamie Reich of Monroe decorated cards for all to sign, and the goodies were packaged in firetruck-themed gift bags with “thank you hero” stickers to bring cheer to the workers.

“You have done great things for our community,” wrote CTeen leader Andrew McCauley of Washingtonville on the colorful cards. “Thank you for your services” added Fiana Goldenberg of Warwick.

Chabad Hebrew School student Jacob Sentell of Monroe wanted to help the CTeen group, and brought in $162 of his own savings to contribute to the program.

The food packages and essential items were hand delivered to the Greenwood Lake Fire Department.

For more information on CTeen of Orange County and other community service projects, contact Chabad at 845-782-2770 or visit chabadorange.com.