Chabad Orange County High Holiday schedule

Chabad of Orange County invites will be holding High Holiday services at its facility located at 94 Gilbert Street in Monroe. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register on the Chabad’s website: chabadorange.com.
Here’s the Yom Kippur schedule:
Oct. 11
5 p.m. — Feast before the Fast (RSVP online)
6 p.m. — Candle lighting ceremony
6:15 p.m. — Kol Nidrei
Oct. 12
10 a.m. — Morning services
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Youth program
11:30 a.m. — Yizkor memorial service
12 p.m. — Musaf services
5 p.m. — Mincha/Neila closing
7:01 p.m. — Fast ends