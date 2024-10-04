Chabad Orange County High Holiday schedule

Chabad of Orange County invites will be holding High Holiday services at its facility located at 94 Gilbert Street in Monroe. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register on the Chabad’s website: chabadorange.com.

Here’s the Yom Kippur schedule:

Oct. 11

5 p.m. — Feast before the Fast (RSVP online)

6 p.m. — Candle lighting ceremony

6:15 p.m. — Kol Nidrei

Oct. 12

10 a.m. — Morning services

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Youth program

11:30 a.m. — Yizkor memorial service

12 p.m. — Musaf services

5 p.m. — Mincha/Neila closing

7:01 p.m. — Fast ends