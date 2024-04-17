Chabad hosting community Seders, Passover resources

Chabad of Orange County, directed by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, will be hosting two community Seders at the Chabad House in Monroe, which promises to be interactive, family friendly, and complete with a catered dinner, kosher wines and hand-made “Shmurah” matzah. Chabad welcomes families of all affiliations and backgrounds, and will incorporate creative programming to keep all ages engaged.

Chabad also offers resources on their free educational website, ChabadOrange.com/MyPesach. Passover resources include: “Seder Survival Kit” to help community members have what they need to make a Passover Seder at home. Gift boxes of Shmurah matzah, a unique handmade matzah, are being distributed complimentary throughout the County.

“Don’t Pass-over Passover!” says Rabbi Pesach in jest. “The message of Passover is as relevant today as ever,” he explained. “Passover celebrates liberation from all forms of enslavement, limitations and attacks and oppression against our people. It offers hope and a freedom mentality.”

This year, Chabad will be adding a seat at the Seder table to honor and remember the hostages still in Gaza. “In addition to leaving an empty seat to remember them,” said Chana Burston, “we’d love to fill an extra seat to honor them! So if you have not yet attended a Seder, or were not planning to on your own, we encourage you to attend a Seder this year in honor of the hostages, may they all be freed.”

For online Passover resources, visit ChabadOrange.com, call 845-782-2770 or email rabbi@chabadorange.com.