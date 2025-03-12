Cassie Deerr builds community via clubs at SUNY Orange

When Monroe-Woodbury high school graduate Cassie Deerr first started classes at SUNY Orange, she felt isolated. “I was sitting alone, unsure how to make connections,” she recalled. Determined to find others with similar interests, she combed through the list of clubs but couldn’t find one that truly resonated with her background or passions. Deerr realized something was missing: a Latin American Student Association. Inspired by the College’s Hispanic-Serving Institution designation, she took matters into her own hands, spearheading the effort to create a new club that transformed her personal experience and would leave a lasting impact on the College community.

Deerr’s vision quickly gained momentum. Flor Araujo Payano took on the role of faculty advisor for the newly formed Latin American Student Association. Not long after the club met, Vice President Brian Lopez suggested renaming it Mi Gente (My People).

“We started planning events, and our participation in the spring picnic, which featured food, live music, and a karaoke night was especially popular and well attended. Our advisor invited us to speak at the SUNY Orange Experience (SOEX) conference, making us the first student group to do so,” Deerr said.

”Cassie is a courageous and determined student leader, deeply committed to personal growth and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in,” said Payano, director of the Center for Student Success. “I admire her strength, dedication to the campus community, and unwavering passion for making a difference. Through her efforts to bring students together and establish Mi Gente, she has created an inclusive, supportive space for her peers. With continued support, Deerr has a bright future ahead. Her leadership, drive, and commitment to positive change will undoubtedly lead to even greater achievements, and I have no doubt she will continue to inspire those around her every step of the way.”

While founding the Latin American Student Association became a personal mission, Deerr didn’t stop there. At SUNY Orange, she serves as vice president of Phi Theta Kappa and the Student Senate, secretary for the International Club, and a member of the Advancing Success in Associate Pathways (ASAP) program and Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP). Additionally, she holds a statewide leadership role as director of student health for the SUNY Student Assembly.

Adrienne Victor, director of the Center for Student Involvement, said, “Cassie has been a strong contributor in her vice president role in Student Senate. She has been dedicated to reorganizing club accountability, advocating for students, and connecting with other SUNY institutions. Regarding connecting with a diverse student population, she recognizes that our campus is a majority-minority institution and values implementing events that serve this community including a collaborative spring picnic with Latinx music and food in spring 2024 and a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the fall of 2024. She is driven, impassioned, and continually strives to do more.”

Deerr added, “Being in these leadership roles has helped me become comfortable with civil discourse. My goal after graduation is to pursue medicine and potentially continue to work in advocacy or policy work. Learning how to communicate effectively while not necessarily agreeing or having others share their input, will help me when I am put into situations where I need to stand my ground and be respectful.”

As she nears graduation, Deerr credits her involvement in SUNY Orange’s clubs with helping her. “Out of all my extracurriculars, I am definitely most passionate about Mi Gente. I created it from the ground up, nurtured its growth, and dedicated much of my energy to making it a space where students could feel at home. I’m extremely proud of my background, so being able to connect with others and celebrate our culture on campus has meant everything to me. SUNY Orange gave me more than an education; I found a sense of belonging, became part of a community, created and found Mi Gente.”

Deerr is employed part-time as a behavioral technician and plans to eventually attend medical school to become a psychiatrist.