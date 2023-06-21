Care Closet. Students donate supplies to others in need

A pair of Mount Saint Mary College Nursing majors recently helped out their fellow students by donating supplies to the college’s Campus Ministry Care Closet.

The donation drive was the brainchild of Anel Diaz of Monroe and Loraine Cruz of New Windsor.

For students who need extra support on any given day, the Care Closet provides personal items like food, toothpaste, toilet paper, and more. The initiative is spearheaded by Fr. Gregoire Fluet, Mount Saint Mary College’s director of Campus Ministry and Chaplain. The motto is simple, Fluet said: “Need one? Take one.”

The project was tied to the college’s Nursing Workforce Diversity (NWD) grant.

The Mount’s School of Nursing was recently awarded the $1.6 million, three-year grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The NWD program focuses on the recruitment, support, retention, and graduation of nursing students from underrepresented groups. It increases nursing education opportunities and assists students from disadvantaged backgrounds to become baccalaureate-prepared nurses.

The end of the Spring 2023 semester marks the conclusion of the program’s inaugural year. The nursing students in this program benefitted from a multitude of support services, they also had opportunities to serve the community within the MSMC campus as well as the community at large.

The Mount’s service-focused approach to education goes hand-in-hand with helping professions like Nursing. Mount Nursing students enjoy state-of-the-art simulation labs and clinical relationships with dozens of area hospitals. The Mount’s passionate faculty are dedicated to the success of both their undergraduate and graduate students.

