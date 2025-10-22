Cardone gives overview of 2026 preliminary town budget

During the Oct. 20 Monroe Town Board meeting, Supervisor Anthony Cardone provided an overview of the 2026 preliminary budget, which is currently $19,705,392.75. He acknowledged questions regarding tax increases and said that while the board does not want to raise them, they need to account for such factors as COVID and unfunded mandates. Cardone further commented that the town’s proposed tax increases are minimal compared to school, county and state taxes.

Cardone also addressed concerns about the town’s use of its fund balance, adding that may be because some fail to understand fund accounting and have a misconception of the process. He said adding from the fund balance is used to balance the budget, which protects the public from major tax increases.

Councilmember Maureen Richardson expressed concern that the preliminary budget did not include all year-to-date totals and that the board should have all materials needed to ensure projections match those figures. She also said that while she knows families are struggling to make ends meet, drawing from the fund balance to lower taxes will result in future issues, as the town tries to correct for COVID, inflation and other costs.

In response to Richardson, Councilmember Dorey Houle said she has been involved in budgets longer, and that the board will receive and review multiple versions before adopting the final one.

Richardson commented that she heard from department heads who are not happy about not having a big enough say in the process. She added that she felt that the public was limited in their opportunities to be involved and ask questions because the town is not scheduling workshop meetings.

Councilmember Mary Bingham shared her concern that the budget properly account for the town’s comprehensive plan, which needs to reflect the changing demographics of the area.

Other matters raised at the public hearing for the budget included whether the town was fairly taxing residents of the village, the impact on upgrades to the Orange County Sewer district and the proposed funds for police services.

For the latter, the town continued its public hearing, and once again, residents and others expressed strong opposition against the town possibly contracting with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Ahead of hearing from the public Cardone said, “I want to stress this once again. Our goal - and it has been from the start - is to eventually retain the services of the village of Monroe Police Department.” Prior to that goal being reached, he said, the town is considering temporary services from other agencies, and that there is no finalized deal with the Orange County Sheriff. He added that the town is considering the Sheriff’s department because it is an established agency that is ready to serve the town immediately.

Multiple residents spoke highly of the Village Police and their efforts to build trust with the community. They worried partnering with the sheriff’s department would risk undoing years of bridge-building with vulnerable communities.

Bruce Furbeck, who spoke at the prior meeting about his experience in the state police, addressed concerns about the sheriff’s conduct, sharing that the State and Village Police as well as the Sheriff’s Department are all accredited agencies that must go through vigorous inspection. With State Police as the only enforcement, having the Sheriff’s Office to add extra support could help improve response times, he added.

Houle shared that the town had a promising meeting with the village, noting that even if the town and village came to an agreement, they would not be able to execute it for a while, because time would be needed to train officers. The town needs to “think outside the box,” she said, which includes talking to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bingham questioned whether the Sheriff’s Department could help on the county roads to provide some extra coverage, if speeding is the main concern. She also advocated for continuing the dialogue and expressed empathy for residents who may be afraid to call the police due to their immigration status.