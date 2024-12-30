Cannons to fire at West Point in honor of President Jimmy Carter

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to residents in earshot of West Point Military Academy. In honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100, the USMA Military Police Company at West Point will fire a cannon round every 30 minutes from dawn until dusk on December 30.

“This time-honored tradition serves as a gesture of respect and remembrance for President Carter’s lasting legacy and service to our nation. We appreciate your understanding and support as we pay tribute to his remarkable life and contributions,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States and the 76th governor of Georgia.

He became a cadet at the U.S. Naval Academy in 1943 and served in the Atlantic and Pacific before becoming a lieutenant and joining a nuclear submarine program. He later shifted to the Navy Reserve after the death of his father required him to return home to help care for the family farm. He then went on to be elected senator, governor and president.