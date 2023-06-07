Buses of the Month. M-W Students recognized for respect and behavior on school buses

Each month, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recognizes school buses where students demonstrate characteristics of a true Crusader: respect, compassion and good behavior. These buses represent a collaborative effort by students, drivers and attendants who work as a team to keep the bus safe. Nominations come directly from bus drivers.

The honorees for May 2023 are:

Middle School Bus 609

From driver Todd Lueck: Since the beginning of school I have seen much improvement, achieved by getting to know each other and creating mutual respect among all students. We focused on bus rules and proper procedures as well. Now, with all the work we’ve done, they police and remind themselves to prevent bad behavior. It is wonderful to see them together.

High School Bus 609

From driver Todd Lueck: I would be remiss if I did not also recommend my High School students for bus of the month. This group has been very impressive in their character and conduct on the bus. They know and demonstrate all the rules when riding a school bus. The kids themselves are wonderful - well-mannered and very nice. It has been a pleasure to be their bus driver.

Middle School Bus 601

From driver Javier Sanchez: My expectation for this group of kids was for them to be good, respectful and to comply with the rules of the district. They have exceeded what I expected and have won me over. I look forward to seeing them every day and it is a privilege to be their driver.

Bus 603 - Central Valley

From driver Kim Gulick: My Central Valley children are good at following bus rules. They are very respectful to me and each other. My students who cross the street are great at watching for the signal.