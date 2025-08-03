Bus driver needed

The Town of Monroe is accepting applications for the position of Part-Time Bus Driver for the Dial-A-Ride operation.

Interested individuals must possess a clean driving record, a CDL (Class B or C) with passenger endorsement, and no passenger restrictions. Applicants should have knowledge of the Town of Monroe area, excellent interpersonal skills, the ability to work well with others, as well as a flexible schedule. The starting pay rate for this position is $22.47/hour.

Completed applications and resumes should be uploaded through the online Job Application Form on the Town’s website or emailed to Jennifer Schnaars, Secretary to the Supervisor, at jschnaars@monroeny.org no later than Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

The Town of Monroe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.