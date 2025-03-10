Burn ban in effect now through May

As brush fires rage on Long Island, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a multi-regional burn ban that includes Orange County. The burn ban proclamation prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires and open fires used for cooking, until the annual burn ban takes effect March 16. The annual burn ban runs from March 16 to May 14. So Hochul’s order essentially extends the annual burn ban from now to its usual conclusion.

Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires.

The burn ban order also included Long Island and New York City, and counties such as Nassau, Suffolk, Richmond, Kings, Queens, Bronx, New York, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, and Ulster.

The dry conditions and relatively low humidity, coupled with high wind gusts in the areas were cited as reasons for the burn ban order. Those found in violation of the burn ban order may be subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.

“New Yorkers are facing increased wildfire risks due to the combination of dry conditions and strong winds,” Hochul said. “As we work tirelessly to combat the fires in Suffolk County, we must all do our part to prevent further damage. I have issued an immediate burn ban across Long Island, New York City, and parts of the Hudson Valley to protect our communities, and our state resources are fully mobilized to support fire suppression efforts.”

Additional details regarding what is and isn’t permitted to burn can be found on the NYS DEC website: tinyurl.com/mr4cb9jc.