Budget matters, new hires, and town laws discussed at Oct. 2 Monroe Town Board meeting

It’s preliminary budget time! While the 2023-24 budget for the town of Monroe is considered tentative, Supervisor Tony Cardone shared a few of the highlights still being worked out at the Oct. 2 town board meeting.

“It’s very obvious that the 52% increase in the village and the 109% increase in the town will be reduced significantly. Our goal has been to come below the 2% tax cap,” Cardone said, referring to the tentative budget’s listed percent increases for the town and village tax rates.

Currently the budget estimates a town-wide general fund of $5,999,485.70, including revenue, and a town-wide highway fund of 1,379,494.16.

A public hearing on the tentative budget was scheduled for Oct. 16, to take place some time during the regular town board meeting. The board also moved to keep the public hearing on the town benefit assessment roll open until Oct. 16. That public hearing is in regards to the separate tax levies for various resident districts, such as the water, garage, sewer, fire, and park districts.

In other budget matters, the board voted to approve the transfer of $125,000 from federal aid to the senior center grant expenditures line. The funds will be used to repair the senior center roof and add ADA-complaint improvements.

Cardone also announced a tentative salary increase of 4% for town positions. That equates to a salary of $17,834.44 for each town councilmember, $43,366.96 for town justices, $60,320 for the town clerk, $72,600 for the highway superintendent, and $80,739.36 for the town supervisor.

Additional expenses

The board authorized the town court to apply for a grant of up to $27,675.51 for a paper shredder and several cabinets of various sizes.

Authorization was given to renew the near map software subscription, which is used by the assessor’s office and the building department for a cost of $2,500 for 12 months, beginning January 11, 2024.

Highway Superintendent Pat Patterson requests approval for the engineering firm Mercurio-Norton-Tarolli-Marshall to issues a boundary survey and a topographical survey for the highway garage property at an estimated cost of $6,800 and $5,700, respectively. The board approved the request.

Environmental internship

The board is considering adding an unpaid internship for town residents 16 years and older for the Conservation Commission. The idea came about after a 15-year-old student expressed interest in being on the Commission; however, state law prohibits anyone under 18 from being appointed to municipal positions. The young applicant had reportedly shown profound interest in the role and had even participated in teen TED Talks about environmental issues. While the details are still being worked out, the internship would provide an outlet for eager under-age volunteers to participate in the town’s conservation efforts.

New hires

The board approved two new hires for the town at a rate of $20/hour. Both hires had been pre-approved for employment by the Orange County Department of Human Resources.

Jonathan Novak was hired as a seasonal laborer to handle grounds management at area soccer fields, the new pickleball court, golf courses, and other landscaping-related tasks. His employed is slated to run from Oct. 3, 2023 to July 1, 2024.

Christopher Benivegna was hired as a full-time laborer at Smith’s Clove Park. His anticipated started date was Oct. 3.

Parking restrictions

Recently, a man had parked his vehicle on Town Hall property for 10 to 11 days, resulting in his car being towed by the town. According to Cardone, the man was irate after finding his car towed and reportedly admitted to stealing it back from the tow yard. He demanded restitution, which was not grated. The man had reportedly received multiple warnings before his vehicle was towed.

As a result, the town will be moving to draft a resolution to erect signs on town property prohibiting overnight parking. The signs will also include a warning that any violators will be towed at their expense.

Political signage

Monroe Town Board candidate Maureen Richardson came before the board to ask for clarity regarding the placement of political signs at rights of way on town property. She said that some of her political signs had been taken down and questioned the legality of such a move.

“I don’t feel due process was involved,” Richardson said, referring to her signs being taken down before she had a chance to address the issue. She said there was no town code that prohibited signs from being placed on town property.

After some discussion, Richardson was told that her signs were technically on village property, not town property, and that the village was responsible for enforcing its code. The village reportedly prohibits signs on its property at rights of way. The only exception is signs placed on private property by the owner.

The town agreed to ask the village whether it was enforcing this ordinance. If the village did not enforce the sign ordinance, Richardson may be able to place her signs back at the right of way. She was given them back at the meeting.