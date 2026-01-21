Broadway veteran hosts cabaret

Hudson Valley resident, Broadway veteran, and Joe’s Pub regular Hally McGehean (“Annie,” “Peter Pan,” “The Loser’s Lounge”) will perform a benefit showcase on Jan. 31.

The evening will include songs from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Pajama Game,” “A Chorus Line,” “Suffs,” “Wicked,” and “The Outsiders,” as well as stories of McGehean’s experiences with Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, and Steven Sondheim. Jim Quinlan (Goshen High School) will accompany, and the school’s new a cappella group, The Bearitones, will debut.

Tickets to the cabaret, which will be held at the Blairhame mansion in Tuxedo Park, are now available to the public. Proceeds will benefit the Tuxedo Park School.