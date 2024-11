The Harriman Engine Co. and the Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the fire house at 7 Short St., Harriman. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children 4 to 12, and free for kids under 4.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, and more. And, of course, Santa will be in attendance, so bring your camera!