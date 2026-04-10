Brabanec launches new way for residents to report potholes

Assemblyman Karl Brabanec has launched a new way for residents of the 98th Assembly District to report on potholes or other hazardous road conditions. Residents can visit FixTheRoadsNY.com, select the state road where the problem is located and describe the problem. According to press release from Brabanec’s office, road issues reported via the FixTheRoadsNY.com will be taken to the appropriate agency and his office will stay on the issue until it is addressed.

“After a brutal winter, we are now dealing with what can only be called pothole season,” said Brabenec. “You see it everywhere across Orange and Rockland. It is unacceptable. Last year, I fought hard to secure $120 million for NYSDOT Region 8 to repair and improve our roads. This year, we are pushing to do it again. But let’s be honest: Money alone will not fix this. We need accountability.”