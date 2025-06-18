The 10th Annual Bountiful Harvest Celebration is back.

It’s not just Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County’s biggest event of the year, it’s also a major fundraiser supporting the continued growth and development of the Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville, NY. On Friday, September 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. promises an unforgettable evening filled with autumn charm and agricultural fun, all while raising essential funds for a vital community resource.

All proceeds from the Bountiful Harvest Celebration will go directly toward the ongoing development and expansion of the Education Center & 4-H Park, a cornerstone of agricultural education and youth development in Orange County. Early registration is through Tuesday, July 1 only.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Put your business or organization in the spotlight while supporting a great cause.

To reserve your seat or to become a sponsor today, log onto https://bit.ly/4kJwMCV

If you have any questions, please Call Jill Van Aken at (845) 344-1234 or email jd863@cornell.edu.