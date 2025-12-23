Board of Ed to fill open seats in January

As part of the ongoing effort to fill two seats on the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education, board president Kaytlin Simmons said appointments are expected to be made by the end of January.

“After considering the available options, the board has decided to appoint individuals to fill the two vacancies,” Simmons said in a Dec. 22 email to district families. “The board will review submitted letters of interest and meet in executive session on Jan. 7 to discuss and select candidates who will advance to the interview process. Interviews will be conducted and final board appointments will be made by the end of January.”

In October, the district announced the resignation of Norise Robinson from the board. Robinson was elected in 2023 to a term that expires June 30, 2026. Last month, a similar announcement was made for then board president Dawn Tauber, who was serving her third term, which expires June 30, 2027.

On Dec. 10, Simmons was appointed board president and board member Suzanne Donahue was appointed vice president.

Monroe-Woodbury Community Relations Coordinator Carole Spendley said both resignations were for personal reasons and unrelated.