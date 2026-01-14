Board members call for unity

Negative public comment directed at Councilman Brandon Calore during the Jan. 5 Woodbury Town Board meeting prompted Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez and other members of the Town Board to call for greater unity, forgiveness and healing following a heated campaign. Hernandez, who was sworn in as Supervisor along with the board’s newest members Martha Lopez and Vernick Alvarez, shared her appreciation for the community’s support, while asking both residents and town politicians to do better.

“As much as I appreciate everybody’s support, I really want to make it clear that this meeting moving forward, we have to do better. We all have to be unified. It’s very difficult. And I will say this, I met with Brandon, and I met with Teresa and there’s a lot of emotion ... and we are not going to be able to move forward as a board if we begin dividing again,” said Hernandez. “I really need the support from the community to really just allow us to try to move forward in a positive way.”

During the meeting, the Woodbury Town Board authorized Hernandez to send a letter of intent to the Archdiocese of New York regarding the town’s interest in purchasing the rectory at St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

Hernandez explained that the town has been interested in the purchase for some time, as the prior administration began initial discussions with the Archdiocese. She said the town has the support of State Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblyman Chris Eachus.

The board’s decision to re-advertise for open positions on the library board, parks committee and beautification committee was objected to by Councilmembers Brandon Calore and Teresa Luongo, who felt the move was unfair to those who had already applied and interviewed for these spots.

“We had great candidates for the library and beautification and everyone on this board was invited to come to the interviews. So, I’m just curious as to why we’re re-advertising and I think it’s disrespectful to the people that applied to find out that they didn’t get it or they have to reapply based on an agenda,” said Luongo.

Hernandez said those who already applied would not need to do so again, however they would need to be interviewed again. She added that the positions were advertised for during the holiday season and the town wanted to be sure there was enough opportunity for interested people to apply.

Calore countered that information about the open positions has been available since October or November.

Hernandez reiterated that no decision has been made regarding these positions and that advertising for more candidates does not exclude those who have already applied from being considered.

The board also answered questions about the enforcement of the newly adapted refuse law. Calore, responding to a question about whether the town hired a code enforcement officer for refuse enforcement, explained that the code was written to allow the town to hire an officer or assign someone to the role. Responding to concerns, Hernandez said the board would review both the village and town codes to address inconsistencies.