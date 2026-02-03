Board gives office addition project a negative declaration

The Monroe Village Planning Board determined that a proposed two-story office addition to an existing office building located on Route 17M would have no significant impact on the environment. While the board granted the application a negative declaration at the Jan. 27 meeting, planning attorney Elizabeth Cassidy said the board has the right to reopen the state environmental review process if the public brings an issue to their attention. The public hearing for the application will occur on Feb. 24.

During the review, Planning Board Chair Jeff Boucher explained the board’s new requirement of having applicants provide samples of proposed building materials to be used on projects. The change, he said, was made after prior applicants claimed to use certain materials but used different, less quality versions.

Because the board estimated that the site will use 1120 gallons of water per day – which is beyond what can be handled by the existing development – the application is subject to review and approval by Orange County Sewer District Number One, Cassidy said.

Also during the meeting, the board reviewed a proposed two-story office building on Route 17M. The representative for the applicant said that the office would employ about 50 employees using 800 gallons of water per day. He said this would be significantly less than the current pet grooming and veterinary care business in the space. He also confirmed that while there was no tenant yet, it would not be a medical office, and parking was only needed for the employees.

The review also included discussions of tree removal and replacement and lighting considerations.

Additionally, the board approved a modified draft for a negative declaration under the state environmental review process.