Bernard runs on Democratic slate

Brandon Bernard, endorsed by the Democratic Committee in Monroe, announces his run for Monroe Town Council on the Democratic Party line, alongside town supervisor candidate David Rabbitts and town council candidate Paul Phelan for the Tuesday, June 24, primary

Raised in Monroe, Bernard is a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School, received his Bachelors in Political Science from The State University of New York at New Paltz in 2022, and his Masters of Public Administration from the University at Albany in 2024.

For the past three years, Brandon has been a public servant working in the New York State Department of Labor, as an aide for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, as an aide for the Majority Leader of the New York State Assembly, and most recently in the Finance Office of the New York State Senate. “I’m grateful for the education I received during my time at Monroe-Woodbury, as that is where I discovered my passions. Those passions drove me to pursue a higher education; where I hope to utilize the skills and experience I obtained to strengthen our town council and community. I aspire to be a role model for the young people in Monroe like myself and to show them what can be accomplished when you work hard for your community,” he said.

He continued, “unfortunately, our town’s leadership has decided to put themselves, their agendas, and egos above the community. Taxes continue to rise, our infrastructure is falling apart, and garbage floods our streets and waterways. While our town continues to stagnate, current members of the town council seem more interested in fighting with each other, acting unprofessionally online, and furthering their own political ambitions. I know I speak for myself, and many others, when I say that the Town of Monroe is desperate for leadership that will put the people first; and I know that along with David Rabbitts and Paul Phelan, we will do exactly that.”