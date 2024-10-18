Beautiful People Fall Fun Run Nov. 3

Beautiful People Adaptive Sports will be holding its sixth annual Fun Run/Walk 5K/1 Mile on Sunday, Nov. 3. To support athletes with disabilities. Participants help to raise funds that provide resources and programs that aim to “empower individuals and foster inclusivity,” Beautiful People said in its race announcement, adding, “This event is not just a race; it’s an opportunity to come together, uplift one another, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The race starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 at 253 State School Road, Warwick. Registration is $35 for the 5K, $30 for the mile, and $30 for a virtual run. Those interested in participating can sign up at raceforum.com/event/347401/sign-up. All abilities are welcome to participate.

For questions, email stefanie@beautiful-people.us or call 845-401-7576. Those looking to donate online can also visit beautiful-people.us or mail checks to 45 Saint John St., Goshen, NY 10924.