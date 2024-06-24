Bakery plan delayed as more answers sought

The town of Monroe Planning Board reviewed the application for the Golden Delite Bakery, which owns and serves as the main occupant, in a building located on Larkin Drive. During the June 18 meeting, the board heard from the engineer for the project, who shared that the applicant has resolved their internal conflicts with their tenants, evicting some in the process, and has a clear path going forward to change its site plan uses.

Planning Board Chairperson Bonnie Franson sought clarification on the mix of businesses operating in the same space, raising concerns about Health Department issues. The engineer responded that he assumed the bakery has its required permits and noted it was isolated from other uses in the building.

The board reviewed the number of parking spaces and asked if the parking plan met ADA requirements. Franson requested that spaces be more defined, so people know where to park.

To receive water services, the Planning Board Engineer explained, the applicant would need to obtain an easement as the service goes beyond the adjacent property line. In addition, the applicant engineer said the applicant is looking to abandon its current septic system and connect to sewers via the adjacent lot.

The review of the sewer plans prompted a discussion on sewer capacity. The board engineer explained that users within the Moodna District cannot connect but, to his understanding, users within Orange County Sewer District #1 are entitled to service unless there’s capacity, which he hasn’t seen anything to indicate that’s the case.

During the review, questions arose about the initial approval process of the building and if proper permits were given. The board determined that more research was needed.

Subdivisions

The board continued its review of a three-lot subdivision located on Seven Springs Road. The representative for the applicant noted the project which includes a two-family dwelling on each of the lots. He requested a negative declaration and for the process to move on to the public hearing portion.

During the review, the board engineer asked who would be responsible for the ownership and maintenance of the drainage facility. He also commented on the need to protect the woodland character of the area. The board discussed landscaping, tree planning and stormwater management. The planning board designated themselves as lead agency for the project and scheduled the public hearing for July 16.

The board reviewed the application for the Owen Drive three-lot subdivision on 3.5 acres, discussing such issues as snow management and roadway management. The board engineer and the representative for the applicant discussed widening the driveway to accommodate the needed snow storage. The board engineer clarified that the roadway from Smith Farm will connect to the existing Owen Drive at the Village of Monroe boundary. This portion of the road will be privately owned and maintained by the homeowners. The representative explained that there would be no vehicular access between Smith Farm and Owen Drive.

Regarding driveways, the board engineer suggesting the homeowners enter into a maintenance agreement. The project representative said that the homeowner’s association would handle the maintenance, however, the board engineer noted that this will only apply to the proposed lots, not the portion of the road that will serve the existing lots.

The board engineer said the project needs approval from the Orange County DPW to connect to the existing sewer main within Smith Farm. In addition, the project, which is switching from village water to on-site wells, will require well testing.

Franson commented on the site plan’s grading and impact on the natural surroundings, and requested that the site plan reflect what will be left in its natural state. The representative said the applicant will be leaving some original vegetation and working with the grading as best they can.

The board also noted that the applicant needed to show whether the addition of the three new homes would increase traffic significantly, requiring a supplemental lead agency notice to the village of Monroe who might have approval authority over the road connection.