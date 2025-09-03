Back to school tips for reducing waste

Going back to school can be expensive and produce a lot of waste, but there are many ways to save money, reuse responsibly, and reduce paper, plastic, and wasted food.

Whether you are a parent, teacher, or student here are some tips on reducing waste as you head back to school this fall:

* Reuse old school supplies; no need to replace supplies that still work.

*Buy school supplies made out of recycled materials.

* Host a school supplies swap.

* Check out thrift stores during back-to-school shopping.

* Switch out single-use items like water bottles and utensils for reusable versions like silicone straws, bamboo utensils, cloth napkins, glass food containers and stainless steel water bottles.

* Pack proper portions for lunch and snack time.

* Bring your lunch leftovers home or save as a snack for later.