Avalon hotel project returns with focus on environmental, noise concerns

The Woodbury Village Planning Board last Wednesday, April 3, reviewed the potential impact of the Avalon, a proposed 130-room hotel located on about five acres of land.

During the meeting’s public scoping session, attorney for the applicant Christie Addona explained that the project would involve merging two lots on Turner Road with access to Route 32. She said the hotel would provide shuttle service and mainly serve the Woodbury Common shoppers.

“It’s not going to be a full-service hotel. It is just intended to cater to the people visiting to go to [Woodbury Common],” said Addona.

The board requested the applicant seek out ways to reduce the environmental impact of the hotel, such as the use of rain gardens and solar power. Planning Board Chairman Christopher Gerver said these efforts were important given the village of Woodbury’s status as a community that is committed to reducing the impact of climate change.

“Woodbury has been designated a Climate Smart Community, and we are supposed to take environmental considerations when looking at projects,” said Gerver.

Among other environmental matters, Addona noted that wetlands had been delineated on the application and sought clarification on when jurisdiction from the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Environmental Conservation would be required. She shared the applicant’s concern that if they had to go through that process as part of the environmental impact assessment it might hold up their submission of their Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

Planning board attorney Kelly Naughton clarified that the board adds the language about jurisdiction to the application in case the Army Corps or DEC wants to take such action; if they do not wish to take jurisdiction, the applicant can inform the board of the matter.

In addition to the wetlands impact, Addona addressed the ridge preservation requirements, saying that the applicant doesn’t believe they apply to them. Chairman Gerver, on behalf of the board, agreed.

Other issues discussed were the publicly accessible vantage points of the project, which Addona identified as the Route 32 corridor, Route 6 corridor, Turner Road and Woodbury Common. In addition, Addona spoke to questions about potential traffic and noise related to the proposed hotel.

Regarding noise issues, Addona shared that the applicant would be willing to provide narratives to address why they believed noise wouldn’t be a concern. Attorney Naughton shared that if the hotel would be hosting any late-night parties or events, those would need to be considered.

Gerver brought up the matter of the hotel’s water and sewer usage, noting that the village of Woodbury is under a water moratorium and very close to sewer capacity.

“I think there’s a lot that has to be taken into account,” said Gerver. “We hit a tipping point. Just how far over the tipping point are we at this point?”

The scoping session was open to public comment and Milan Goswami, resident of Central Valley, shared he was acquaintances with one of the application representatives, Paul Alera, and said, “I’m excited to see the project move forward.”

The planning board accepted the scoping document with the modifications discussed at the meeting.

Other business

During the meeting, the board discussed the introductory local law to amend the zoning map of the village of Woodbury. This law is in connection with the Highland Mills Center application, Gerver explained. Attorney Naughton added that there have been changes to this that reflect the specific acreage that’s going to be proposed in each zoning district.

In addition, the planning board reviewed and accepted Woodbury Common’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement with minor changes made and scheduled a public hearing for June 5. At the hearing, members of the public may weigh in on the application, which involves a proposed expansion to Woodbury Common, including a hotel, a second parking garage, and additional retail spaces.