Area hydrant flushing reminder

To ensure the quality and safety of the local water supply, the Town of Monroe Water Department will be conducting routine hydrant flushing for the next few weeks.

During the flushing process, residents may experience temporary water discoloration or pressure drops - which is normal and expected. If water discoloration is noticed, the Department recommends turning the faucet on and letting it run for a few minutes until the water is clear.

The hydrant flushing schedule is as follows:

Week of July 14 - Water Districts #8 and #10

Week of July 21 - Water Districts #1 and #7

Week of July 28 - Water Districts #2, #12 and #14

Contact the Town of Monroe Water Department at (845) 782-8583 with questions or concerns.