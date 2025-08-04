The Monroe Police Department is looking for area teens and pre-teens for its annual Youth Police Academy later this month. Residents 9 to 16 years of age are encouraged to apply.

The first session will be held from Monday Aug. 18 through Friday Aug. 22 for ages 13-16 and the second from Monday 25 through Friday Aug. 29. Both sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applications can be picked up at the Monroe Police Department, 104 Stage Road, Monroe or can be downloaded at https://www.monroepd.org/Youth-Police-Academy. The must be submitted by Aug. 15, 2025.

For more information, email Lt. Timothy Young at t.young@monroepd.org.