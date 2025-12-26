Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) hosted his annual stuffed animal giveaway, giving away nearly 700 stuffed animals to children across Orange County ahead of the holiday season.

Skoufis and his team set up giveaway events in the Village of Monroe on Dec. 11, and Middletown on Dec. 15. All remaining stuffed animals were distributed to elementary schools and libraries around the county.

“Each of our children deserve a little light and joy during the holiday season,” Skoufis said. “In addition to being a resource for our adult community all year round, I’m proud to make my office a place where our youngest residents know they can find some fun and a helping hand.”

During their stop in Monroe, the Skoufis’ team was joined by Village of Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer, Monroe Trustee Andrew Ferraro, Village of Harriman Mayor Wayne Mitchell, and Harriman Deputy Mayor Carol Schneider.

The holiday giveaway is an annual event hosted by the Skoufis’ office since 2021.