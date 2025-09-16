Annual Resilience Run & Walk for veteran housing

The 2nd Annual Resilience Run & Walk, in memory of famed American journalist and combat veteran Terry Anderson, will take place on Sept. 20 at the Heritage Trail, St. James Place, Goshen. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the race beings 9 a.m. sharp.

The race entrance fee is $35 ($40 on the day). Proceeds from the race will go to Rumshock Veterans Foundation.

Rumshock Village is a groundbreaking custom-built project in Port Jervis, designed to provide veterans safe, affordable, and sustainable housing. As the first master-planned tiny home community, this pint-sized village caters to veterans seeking an environmentally conscious, greener lifestyle. With 10 dwellings, private backyards, and green amenities, Rumshock Village is a supportive community where veterans can thrive.

Anderson came to live in Greenwood Lake after one of the most honored and dramatic lives in American history. He was head of the Associated Press office in Beirut, Lebanon when he was taken hostage by Shia Hezbollah militants in 1985. He was not released until 1991, after enduring 2,454 days of harsh captivity.

A deeply religious man, he believed in forgiveness and understanding. As a respected journalist, he fought for truth in all reporting and brought that integrity to Orange County in the last years of his life.

Anderson had a profound respect and understanding of the needs of veterans and was on the Board of Directors of the Rumshock Foundation before his death in 2024. He was in the United States marine Corps for six years, serving as a combat journalist for five years in Japan, Okinawa and Vietnam. He served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War.

To register online for Resilience Run & Walk, log onto https://shorturl.at/5XyS4.