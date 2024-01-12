Annual blood drive helps address national shortage

In honor of National Blood Donation Month, The New York Blood Center (NYBC) is putting a call out to eligible donors to help increase the nation’s blood supply, which continues to suffer from a severe drop in donations. On January 11, NYBC issued a dire plea for eligible donors, noting that just in the last three weeks alone, it has seen a 25% drop in donations, resulting in 5,000 fewer donations overall. NYBC said it currently has just a one- to two-day supply of types O-, O+, and B-, as well as a critical shortage of platelets.

To help increase our local, and national, blood supply, the Christian Service Committee will be holding its annual blood drive on Sunday, January 28, in the Sacred Heart School Gym (26 Still Road, Monroe), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are also welcome.

“In the midst of the nationwide blood emergency, and in the wake of recent winter storms that have impacted our region, we are calling on eligible New Yorkers to make an immediate blood or platelet donation,” said NYBC Senior Vice President Andrea Cefarelli in the organization’s announcement. “After a year of rebounding donations, the recent severe drop in inventory is a stark reminder of the fragility of our nation’s blood supply. This National Blood Donor Month, blood donors are needed now more than ever to ensure hospital patients in our community get the lifesaving treatment they need.”

For more information on the Christian Service Committee’s blood drive, or to sign up, call Aileen McCarthy at 845-781-0856, Tina Quirk at 845-783-3252, or Renie Braunagel at 845-783-2078. If you have questions regarding medical eligibility, call NYBC at 1-800-688-0900.

For those who plan to donate during the January 28 event, the Christian Service Committee asks that you eat and drink well, and bring identification with a photo or signature on the day of your donation (A donor card is preferred).

To be eligible to donate, you must be between 16 and 75 years of age, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors aged 75 or over may donate with a note from their physician; 16-year-old donors require parental permission on a New York Blood Center form (available online and at the blood drive).

“This is a critical time of year when blood supplies are very low,” the Christian Service Committee said. “One pint of blood donated saves three lives. Please be generous and give a life-saving gift.”

Juice and cookies will be provided after the donation.