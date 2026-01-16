The Christian Service Committee of Sacred Heart/St. Patrick Parish will hold its annual blood drive on Sunday, Jan. 25 at the Sacred Heart School Gym, 26 Still Road in Monroe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday disruptions, severe winter weather, canceled blood drives, and widespread seasonal illnesses have led to a significant decline in blood donations. In recent weeks, blood donations have dropped nearly 40% below what is needed to meet hospital demand, resulting in less than a two-day supply of blood for more than 200 hospitals across the tri-state area. As a result, the New York Blood Center (NYBC) has declared a blood emergency and is issuing an urgent call for donors.

This year’s collection goal is 110 pints.

Donors can sign up by calling the New York Blood Center at 800-933-2566, Aileen McCarthy at 845-781-0856, Tina Quirk at 845-783-3252 or Johanna DeMaria at 845-783-3026. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are also welcome. Please eat and drink well beforehand.

Donors must be between 16 and 75 years of age, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors 76 or over may donate with a note from their physician and 16-year-old donors require parental permission on a NYBC form which available both on-line at www.nybc.org and at the blood drive.

Photo ID is required and a donor card is preferred.

Log onto the NYBC website with medical eligibility questions or call 800-688-0900.