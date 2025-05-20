Animal shelter holds successful clinic

The town of Woodbury held its first rabies clinic event in years and the Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani said it was a success.

She offerred thanks to the Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter staff and numerous volunteers and complimented the team of veterinary professionals, led by Dr. Debra Szpicek from The Pets I Love Veterinary Hospital. “Their compassion and care for the animals always shine through,” she said.

More than 100 pets were vaccinated.

Luciani continued “We are so very grateful to everyone who came out and supported the event. The Woodbury Animal Shelter received so many generous donations. Words cannot describe the gratitude felt by the shelter employees and their adorable residents.”

Animal control department head Sonia Hennessey shared the following: “A special thank you to the Orange County Department of Health for funding this important event, and to our very own Town Supervisor Kate Luciani for attending and supporting us every step of the way.” The Town’s Animal Shelter hopes to provide this event once again next year. Let us keep our fingers crossed.