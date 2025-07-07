Animal shelter awarded state grant

The Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter recently received $490,000 from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund Grant. The shelter was one of 30 animal care organizations across the state awarded seventh round funding for construction, renovation, and expansion projects to enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for the state’s dogs and cats.

The funds were awarded in May and will be used at the shelter for new cat enclosures, larger dog runs, sealing and coating floor and to redesign the organization system or records.

“Any pet owner can tell you that companion animals like dogs and cats are more than just furry friends – they’re family,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in announcing the awards. “Animal shelters and humane societies play an enormous role in keeping companion animals safe and well cared for while they await their new families and forever home. This funding is making a real difference, helping to better equip these vital facilities with the tools they need to improve the quality of care for animals.”

Since the 2017 launch of the Department of Agriculture and Markets-administered Companion Animal Capital Fund program, the State has dedicated over $38 million to the program. One hundred and thirty projects have been awarded across the state to date.

Competitive grants were awarded to shelters based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost.