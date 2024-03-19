American Legion seeks Easter ham donations for area veterans

It’s that time of year again! American Legion Post 488 in Monroe is seeking support from generous community members to help needy veterans make their own Easter dinners by donating hams to the organization.

Marty Currid, past commander, explained that because of high inflation, food insecurity is a problem for many veterans: “There are men and women who have given so much of themselves to help this nation stay safe — who don’t even have enough food in their pantries and certainly nothing for a traditional Easter meal. If you can help by donating a ham to help the Legion make a traditional meal happen, you’d be doing a wonderful act of kindness.”

Currid said many people donate the free hams earned at ShopRite, and most never miss those because they’re usually extra ones earned through shopping points at the store.

Donors may drop off their ham donations at the Legion Hall at 532 Lakes Road in Monroe after 2 p.m. any day up until March 30. The hams will be kept in the Legion’s freezer and passed on to veterans in time for Easter.