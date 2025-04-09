American Legion Post 488 seeks turkey and ham donations for veterans this Easter

American Legion Post 488 in Monroe is again looking for the community’s involvement to help needy vets make their own Easter dinners by donating turkey breasts and/or hams to the organization.

Marty Currid, past commander, said that because of inflation in the economy, food insecurity is a problem for many veterans.

“There are men and women who have given so much of themselves to help this nation stay safe – who don’t have enough food in their pantries and certainly not much for a traditional Easter meal,” Currid said. “If you can help by donating a turkey breast or ham to help the Legion make a traditional Easter meal happen, you’d be doing a wonderful act of kindness.”

Currid said many people donate the free turkey breasts and ham earned at Shoprite and most never miss those turkey breasts or hams because they’re usually extra ones earned through shopping points at their Shoprite store.

Donors can also stop by the American Legion on Lakes Road after 2 p.m. any day with their donations. The turkey breasts and hams will be kept in the Legion’s freezer and passed onto veterans in time for Easter.