Airline Park playground re-opens

Airplane Park in Monroe - the Children’s playground with swings, climbing structures, slides - was recently redone to include adaptive equipment for children up to 12 years of age.

According to Village of Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer, the upgrade was inspired by resident Allison Murphy who lobbied the Village Board for better access to public spaces, handicap parking, better ADA compliant curbs and sidewalks, and an inclusive park.

”There were so many challenges, akin to the oath of the Post Office: Neither snow, rain, wind or mud would stop this build,” Village of Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer said. “We had them all and a lot of it.”

The park features a Korean War airplane that was renovated by The Cornerstone Masonic Historical society and other members of the community.