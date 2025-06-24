’Accident’ gives dose of reality

On Monday morning in the Monroe Woodbury High School front parking lot, the senior class was given a dose of reality.

June 16 was the day for the annual Mock Accident, staged by the School administration, Ambulance corps, State and Local Police and Fire Departments and Senior students from the Drama Club.

In front of a very somber senior class, the realistic accident showed a scenario where a young driver under the influence is involved an accident. The driver is arrested, the Fire Department extricates the victims from the cars, the Ambulance Corps renders first aid to the injured, and a body is sent to the morgue.

The mock accident is staged every year before Senior Prom to encourage the students to make good decisions as they prepare for graduation party season.

Photo 1- One of injured students is tended to by the Ambulance Corp. Photo 2-The Driver is arrested for driving under the influence Photo 3-The members of the Drama club that preformed the mock accident Photo 4-A fireman pulls the sheet over the deceased victim as the senior class looks on