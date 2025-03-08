A look at Central Valley Elementary’s computer club

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently shared a bit about Central Valley Elementary School’s computer club, which brings a small group of fourth and fifth grade students together every Wednesday morning. Under the guidance of Matthew Krill, students explore the different roles involved in short video creation.

According to the school, the computer club teaches students how to develop scripts for commercials, prepare weather reports, and perform mock interviews with their peers. They have also learned how to use a green screen and record and edit videos with sound effects and music. The computer club, also known as Central Valley Television (CVTV), helps them develop production and technology skills, which could be useful for a variety of career paths and interests.