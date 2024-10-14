35th annual Monroe-Woodbury Faculty & Friends in concert

The Monroe-Woodbury Music Department, in conjunction with the MW Music Boosters, presents the 35th annual Faculty & Friends Benefit Concert at Monroe-Woodbury High School on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. The show will include performances from faculty and community members.

For the 13th year in a row, the Monroe-Woodbury community was recently recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM foundation. “The Faculty & Friends Concert has been a longstanding tradition of the MW music department. I cannot think of anything more musically inspiring for our students than for them to see their teachers performing on stage. To know that 100% of the proceeds will go to scholarships makes the event that much more special and motivating for us,” said Chris Taborsky, district music coordinator.

Tickets for in-person audience members will be available at the door ($12 for adults and $6 for students/seniors). This year’s event will also be live-streamed for viewers at home. Information about accessing the live-stream can be found on the MW Music Boosters website at: bit.ly/4h2vVvC.